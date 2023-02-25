Early Lineup For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The lineup is already shaping up for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced the return of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for the first time since his successful Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship defense against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley will go one-on-one against Liv Morgan, while Natalya and Tegan Nox will join forces to take on the duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

