Early News On This Year’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash PLE

The 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backlash premium live event will be taking place on Sunday, May 8th 2022 in Providence, RI. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are both featured on promotional material for the PLE and prior to the announcement, Lesnar and Rousey had not been advertised for shows past Wrestlemania 38.

Tickets for the event go on sale next week.

WWE debuted the Wrestlemania Backlash name last year and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event.