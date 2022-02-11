Early News On This Year’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash PLE

The 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backlash premium live event will be taking place on Sunday, May 8th 2022 in Providence, RI. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are both featured on promotional material for the PLE and prior to the announcement, Lesnar and Rousey had not been advertised for shows past Wrestlemania 38.
Tickets for the event go on sale next week.
WWE debuted the Wrestlemania Backlash name last year and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event.
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash – Premium Live Event
🎟️ Pre Sale : February 16 – 17
🎟️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am
🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022
📍Dunkin' Donuts Center
Be the first in the know for the pre sale code: https://t.co/55x68brxPB pic.twitter.com/RqeCAZ52w0
— Dunkin Donuts Center (@DunkinDonutsCtr) February 11, 2022