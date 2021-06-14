Early News Regarding Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam In Las Vegas

A pre-sale began on Monday (code PSL) for the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE “moved a ton of tickets” for the event but did not provide an exact number.

Twitter account @AEWTicketInfo noted that 41,661 is the current “capacity” for the event. Ticketmaster’s seating chart shows a configuration similar to what WWE has done for recent Royal Rumble PPV events at baseball stadiums with the hard camera being set up where the stage would usually be.

Of the 41,661 tickets available, @AEWTicketInfo wrote that 39,817 were unavailable a few hours after tickets went on sale but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all of those tickets have been sold yet. It’s expected that more seats will be available as the pre-sale continues and there is a general public sale.

As of Monday afternoon, only single seats are available for cheaper seats (in the $75-150 range) but $300 seats are more readily available.

Current Capacity => 41661 (All of these will change each day until the general public on sale depending on demand) pic.twitter.com/MKqtfiCJle — AEW Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) June 14, 2021

Total => 41661 pic.twitter.com/lU8ziTFCtk — AEW Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) June 14, 2021