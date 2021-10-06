Early NXT Preview For Next Week: North American Championship Match & More

WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will make his first title defense on next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode. Tonight’s show saw Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) cut backstage promos on Hit Row (Swerve, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis) to continue their feud that has been going on for a few months now. Escobar issued a challenge to Swerve for a title match, and Swerve later responded in a backstage segment where Hit Row touted their SmackDown draft picks. Swerve also accepted the challenge and the match was made for next week.

Hit Row was drafted to the SmackDown roster during Night 1 of the WWE Draft on last Friday’s SmackDown. They will officially become blue brand roster members on Friday, October 22, which is the night after Crown Jewel, when the WWE Draft changes go into effect. Swerve won the NXT North American Title from Bronson Reed back on the June 29 NXT episode. He has not defended the strap since then, and has only wrestled one match – the six-man match on the August 24 NXT show, which saw Legado del Fantasma defeat Hit Row.

Next week’s NXT show will also have a match with major Halloween Havoc implications on the line. As noted, Halloween Havoc on October 26 will feature Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa with the title on the line. Tonight’s NXT show saw Joe Gacy confront Ciampa over a potential title shot. Ciampa ruled that if Gacy can defeat him in a non-title match next week, then he will earn a spot at Halloween Havoc to make it a Triple Threat.

Next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode will also feature Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly, plus a new episode of “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend.

Here is the current lineup for next week-

* NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne

* The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”