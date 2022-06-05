Early PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Double or Nothing

Last Sunday, AEW held their Double Or Nothing event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was well-received and a pay-per-view success.

It featured the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena match, as well as the debuts of Stokely Hathaway and Athena, and was highlighted by CM Punk defeating Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early estimates indicate that the show received roughly 150,000-155,000 traditional pay-per-view buys. If the estimate is right, it outperformed Double or Nothing 2021, which received roughly 140,000 pre-orders.

For Double Or Nothing and WrestleMania 38, Meltzer claimed that crossover between WWE and AEW fans was low, as just 3.2% of viewers ordered both events on pay-per-view. Take that for what it’s worth: this doesn’t track people that watched on Peacock, which is how the vast majority of WWE fans watch their shows, so take that for what it’s worth.

Last year’s All Out show, which included CM Punk’s first match since 2014, was AEW’s biggest PPV event, with over 200,000 sales.

