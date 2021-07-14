Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is scheduled to defend her title during next Tuesday’s NXT show on the USA Network.

This week’s NXT show saw Gonzalez accompany Dakota Kai to ringside for her win over Ember Moon in the opening bout. After the match, Xia Li of Tian Sha hit the ring, walked right past Kai, and faced off with Gonzalez. Li declared that she wanted a shot at the title, and Gonzalez accepted the challenge. The match was later made official for next Tuesday. While Boa and Mei Ying did not appear with Li during last night’s show, they are being advertised to be in her corner for the title match. Kai is advertised to be in the corner of Gonzalez.

The Diamond Mine will also be in action next Tuesday night on NXT, making their tag team debut. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust will go up against Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

This week’s NXT saw Rust defeat Fish in singles action. After the match, The Diamond Mine surrounded Fish until Kushida made the save. The tag team match was later made official for next week.

As noted, the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament will also continue next week.