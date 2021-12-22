Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode

Below is the current announced line-up for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, which will be the go-home episode for New Year’s Evil the following week-

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

* Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

* Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes