Next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 will feature a new debut from NXT UK, mixed tag team action and more as the Spring Breakin’ build continues for the special episode on 5/3.

The following has been announced for next Tuesday night on the USA Network-

-NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer debuts

-Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

-Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

