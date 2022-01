WWE has announced the following for Monday’s RAW episode-

-Becky Lynch reacts to new #1 contender Doudrop

-Can RK-Bro bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team championship to Alpha Academy?

-Bobby Lashley responds to jokes made this week by Brock Lesnar

It was also teased on this week’s show that we will see Omos vs. Reggie next week but the match is not confirmed as of now.

Next week’s RAW will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa Oklahoma. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.