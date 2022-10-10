Early Projections For The Rock’s “Black Adam” Film, CJ “Lana” Perry On “The Surreal Life”

– The box office projections for the opening week of the DC Comics film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are set to fall between the $65 and $70 million range. The film is scheduled to be released nationwide starting Friday, October 21, 2022.

– The Hollywood star and WWE legend is set to kick off the promotional push for the highly-anticipated major motion picture, as he starts the “Black Adam” media tour on Wednesday with appearances on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” as well as NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” On Friday, he will be turning up on ABC’s “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

– Speaking of former WWE Superstars appearing on non-wrestling television shows, CJ Perry, the wife of AEW star Miro and herself a former WWE Superstar known as Lana, is scheduled to be part of the cast of “The Surreal Life” on VH-1. The new season begins with the season premiere on Monday, October 24, 2022.