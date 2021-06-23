Early Rumor Regarding SmackDown Star Moving To RAW In 2021 WWE Draft

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE plans to have Night One of the 2021 Draft on the August 30th edition of RAW and September 3rd edition of Smackdown.
Twitter account @WrestleVotes wrote that there is talk of having Big E moved to RAW in the Draft:
I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds – Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021