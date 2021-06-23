Early Rumor Regarding SmackDown Star Moving To RAW In 2021 WWE Draft

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE plans to have Night One of the 2021 Draft on the August 30th edition of RAW and September 3rd edition of Smackdown.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes wrote that there is talk of having Big E moved to RAW in the Draft:

