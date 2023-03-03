Early Spoilers For Monday’s WWE RAW In Boston

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly scheduled to appear on Monday’s WWE RAW in Boston.

Trish is set to appear on RAW alongside WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch on this week’s show by defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

There has been a lot of speculation about Damage CTRL, Lynch, Lita, and Stratus’ plans for WrestleMania 39, and we should know more after Monday’s RAW. Ronda Rousey was advertised for this week’s RAW but did not appear, and at the time of writing, she and Shayna Baszler were set to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 39. There’s also talk about some of these Superstars doing double duty at WrestleMania if they go with the six-woman match and the title match. The title match could be a Triple Threat between the champions, Kai and SKY, and Rousey or Baszler, but plans have yet to be finalized as of this week.

Sami Zayn is also scheduled to appear on Monday’s RAW in Boston.

The following is the current lineup for Monday’s show at the TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler