Early Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE RAW From Brooklyn, New York (2/13/2023)

The red brand’s final episode of RAW before this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE is being prepared by WWE. A few early creative spoilers for the show were reported by Fightful Select.

For the show, WWE has called in MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green, and Adam Pearce. WWE placed a sizable order for the Valentine’s Day-themed show’s backstage area.

There are more than 20 extras that have been called in. They will be used for the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, and some will be used for a backstage dining scene.

Sami Zayn was scheduled to appear at the event as of Sunday night, and “creative plans called for him to hop the barricade like previous shows.”

Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models will participate in a WWE segment tonight.

Here is the latest schedule from Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali