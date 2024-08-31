Early Update On PPV Buys For AEW All In 2024

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW All In: London 2024 drew between 167,000-173,000 PPV buys, with All In up 40.8% from Forbidden Door for TV buys and streaming numbers up 45%. This is up from the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 PPV from June, which is estimated at 120,000 buys.

This means that AEW All In: London 2024 is behind Revolution 2024 back in March, which featured Sting in his final match as that show did an estimated 180,000 buys. Of those who bought All In, 46.2% also bought Forbidden Door and of those who bought this year’s WWE SummerSlam, only 5.5% bought All In.

The final number for last year’s All In was 205,000. This year’s All In PPV event will end up being the fourth or fifth largest in AEW history.