Early Viewership Numbers For WWE RAW’s Netflix Debut Revealed

Although viewership numbers for WWE RAW’s debut on Netflix have not yet been officially released, early indicators suggest the show performed exceptionally well. On Tuesday, RAW claimed the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 programs in the United States. The list of the top shows is as follows:

WWE RAW

Squid Game

Missing You

Selling The City

Virgin River

No Good Deed

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

La Palma

Black Doves

The Equalizer

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported additional insights:

“The early word on Netflix numbers for WWE Monday Night RAW is that they are great, but the streamer is still getting the numbers together. There’s a lot of excitement in both WWE and Netflix circles about the numbers, so we’ll see when they release them how excited they really are.”

This early success demonstrates the strong initial reception of WWE’s move to Netflix, generating significant buzz among both fans and industry insiders.