The Diamond Mine will debut on next week’s NXT show. The following new MMA-themed teaser for the reveal aired on this week’s NXT show but there is still no word on what is planned-

WWE has announced the following for next week’s NXT-

-The Diamond Mine debuts

-Adam Cole in action against opponent TBA

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA (Non-Title)

-Franky Monet gives encore of her world premiere

-Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise