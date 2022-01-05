Early WWE NXT Preview For Next Week

Next week’s NXT 2.0 show will feature a Crowbar on a Pole match between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo, the in-ring singles debut of AJ Styles, & more. WWE has announced the following lineup for next Tuesday-

-AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

-Crowbar On A Pole: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

-Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar (Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner)

-Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, & Persia Pirotta vs. Amari Miller, Kayden Carter, & Kacy Catanzaro

