Early WWE NXT Preview For Next Week

Next week’s NXT 2.0 show will feature a Crowbar on a Pole match between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo, the in-ring singles debut of AJ Styles, & more. WWE has announced the following lineup for next Tuesday-
-AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller
-Crowbar On A Pole: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
-Boa vs. Solo Sikoa
-Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar (Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner)
-Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, & Persia Pirotta vs. Amari Miller, Kayden Carter, & Kacy Catanzaro
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.