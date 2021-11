WWE has announced that Edge will return on Monday’s RAW episode from Long Island, NY.

This will Edge’s first appearance since being drafted to RAW, and since defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, but there is no word on what he will be doing on the show.

WWE has also announced Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins for Monday’s RAW as well as Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Big E in non-title action.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on RAW.