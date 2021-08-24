Early WWE RAW Preview For Next Monday

WWE has announced the following grudge matches for next Monday’s RAW from Oklahoma City:

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

-The Miz vs. John Morrison

-Sheamus vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (Non-Title)

