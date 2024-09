Two matches and a return have been announced for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

On the September 16 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Drew McIntyre will return on next Monday night’s show on September 23.

The 9/23 Raw will also feature Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

