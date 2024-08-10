Early WWE SmackDown Preview For Next Week’s Show (8/16/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is taking shape.
During the August 9 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, a handful of matches and segments were announced for the August 16 show.
Scheduled for next Friday night at 8/7c on FOX, WWE SmackDown on 8/16 will feature the following:
* Nia Jax Women’s Championship Celebration with Tiffany Stratton
* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
* Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens
* DIY vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Title Eliminator)
Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.