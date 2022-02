The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tomorrow night from Hershey PA. WWE has just announced the following for the show-

-Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sign their WrestleMania contract

