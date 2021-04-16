EC3 Announces Special Match With Zack Ryder On Venmo

EC3 and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) are set to face off at a special “Free The Narrative” event that will air ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. The special event is available for pre-ordering now at $14.99 via Vimeo. It will air exclusively through Vimeo on Vimeo on Thursday, May 27 at 8pm ET.

Here are full details with the poster and promo videos-

EC3 FIGHTS MATT CARDONA ON MEMORIAL DAY!

THE LONG AWAITED, COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT CLASH WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLY ON VIMEO.

FREE THE NARRATIVE 5-27-21

“Are you happy, Matt?”

A lot has changed in one year. While they have taken very different paths, EC3 and MATT CARDONA now find themselves on a collision course. Since their public dismissal during a world-wide pandemic, EC3 has asked, even demanded, that Cardona answer a seemingly simple question: “Are you happy?” EC3 believes the answer goes far deeper than MATT admits, and has tormented CARDONA on social media, his podcast and his YouTube show in a quest for the “truth.”

Now, we will finally learn the answer. These rivals will face off at “Free The Narrative,” which will be available to fans only on VIMEO on Thursday 5/27/2021 Memorial Day Weekend.

There will be no three-letter companies or corporate wrestling brands—only answers.

In addition to this “featured fight,” EC3 has personally invited people you know and people you will know, all of whom are ready to embrace the #ControlYourNarrative movement.

Set to an original score, “Free The Narrative is an entirely independent production that will feature an innovative blend of professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality.

Free the Narrative tells original and personal stories—it is more than just a surface perspective into the hardship of a very competitive industry. This is a profound glimpse into the reality that these wrestlers face, and this venue and The Narrative platform offer them the chance to destroy their pasts through the primal act of combat.

To “Control Your Narrative” is to “tell your story.”

At “Free The Narrative” their stories will be told.