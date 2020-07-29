EC3 Comments On Meetings He Had With Vince McMahon

Former WWE star and current Impact star EC3 commented on the end of his WWE run, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

“I think I had people in my corner but nobody that would openly step up because everyone is job scared and apprehensive. No one wants to rock the boat. They would say, man I can’t believe they don’t let you talk. Well, they are in production meetings. They can say something. I’ve had one on ones with Vince [McMahon]. I’ve been through the wait four hours in the hallway and they were always good and productive. He saw me for what I am. I look good, work good, but I’m not the workhorse. He doesn’t make money off those guys. He makes money off guys with charisma which I have. I have natural ability. Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo and thought it was over the top. Well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back. Yea, but I just think it’s funny you don’t talk. Well, it’s only killing me inside but it’s your show. Yea, so there were those meetings and you feel good walking out of them but then nothing ever happens from them. I pitched him a bunch of different things. There’s a video I shot with Drake Maverick and we think this will be great. Ha, I love it! That’s great and then it never happens. After a while, you become desensitized and I will take accountability that I stopped caring because nothing mattered. So, I’m totally to blame for nothing towards the end from happening besides the fact I was out with a concussion, but, it all worked out, I guess, how it should.”