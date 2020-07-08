EC3 Comments On Possibly Returning To Impact

Former Impact and WWE star EC3 was on Facebook Live and was asked about being the mystery man in the IMPACT Slammiversary main event. He said:

“July 18th. July 18th is a great day for a fight. I will fight July 18th.”

Replying to a fan who said they’re looking forward to Slammiversary, EC3 said:

“It’s probably gonna be a great show.”

When asked when he will decide where he’s going, EC3 replied:

“I’m going to go wherever my heart takes me, wherever a fight arises that I need to fight ’em.”

Impact has been teasing EC3 recently with his entrance music playing after Moose successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez. EC3 himself has also teased possibly going to AEW or returning to Impact.

Here is the video from EC3’s Facebook: