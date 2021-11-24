EC3 Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star EC3 commented on possibly working for AEW:

“I can envision myself infiltrating and expanding my idea everywhere, and AEW would obviously be a target. (Jon) Moxley is a hell of a guy. I have a match that I do want to have, which is a true battle with that man. I think he can bring the best out of me and I can do the same to him. We’re different but also like-minded.”

“He’s an incredible talent, always works hard but he’s stoic which I respect and enjoy. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty, he’s not afraid to get rough, raw, and bring it. He’s not, nor am I, a pretty wrestler so to speak. It’s not clean or choreographed looking but it’s realistic and gritty which is what I like. If I’m rolling around in thumbtacks and glass with that dude on a big stage, yeah, I’d be cool with it.”