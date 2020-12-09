EC3 Finishing Up With ROH Soon?

EC3 is set to become a free agent again soon. EC3 recently indicated to Fightful Select that he will be “freed up” again when 2021 hits. He also indicated that he is still on good terms with Impact Wrestling.

Regarding his relationship with Impact, EC3 noted that the two sides had talks and seemed interested in a long-term deal, but he wasn’t sure that he actually wanted to be nailed down long-term.

Following his WWE departure earlier this year, EC3 returned to Impact for a brief run that ended in late October. He then debuted with ROH and will face Jay Briscoe in a Grudge Match at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18.