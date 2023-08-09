EC3 Injured Heading Into NWA 75

EC3 is in rough shape heading into the NWA 75th Anniversary show.

During a recent Under The Ring interview, the wrestling veteran spoke about dealing with an injury heading into his NWA 75 Bull Rope showdown against Tyrus for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

“Physically too, I went through it coming into NWA 75,” EC3 said. “I was in tip-top shape but I had an injury that was undiagnosable. I had something that was wrong with me that couldn’t be cured. You could see it in my body. I had an atrophy develop on my right side and you know, trained through that, worked through that.”

EC3 continued, “Fortunately, I never had to have a surgery. Beaten that. That physical aspect took place. It was a hard year but it was a necessary year, because only through the hard, going through the suffering, can you become who you’re supposed to be? Can you come out of it on the other side? To have the top spot at NWA 75, to have the opportunity to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, it’s a great honor I do not take lightly. It’s a great honor to be the future NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The title has a prestige, it has a legacy.”

