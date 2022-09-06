EC3 Issues Control Your Narrative Statement on Braun Strowman’s WWE Return

The following press release was sent out by Control Your Narrative:

Orlando, FL (Sept 5, 2022) – Control Your Narrative (CYN) would like to wish Adam Scherr the best on his return to form as Braun Strowman in the WWE. To “Control Your Narrative” is to “Tell Your Story” and the story of Braun Strowman is “unfinished business.” May Adam/Braun continue to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents, while also doing what motivates him the most, “putting smiles on people’s faces” world wide.

Adam’s ability and value was a catalyst of growth for CYN, allowing an “idea” to grow into featured content, live shows, and the prospect of both a domestic tour and weekly episodic television featured on “Pro Wrestling TV.” With CYN we hope the fulfillment of helping facilitate the next generation and person growth leads him to becoming “who he is supposed to be.”

Control Your Narrative is not about just one man, but a brand. CYN is, and always will be, a platform for any talent/individual to find their “purpose” in this industry. CYN was created to allow name performers’ the creative freedom to reinvent themselves while also giving new, deserving wrestlers the one thing they desperately seek.

Opportunity.

With CYN, our mission is to create memories, characters and a platform that will last a lifetime. I remain determined to make CYN a platform where those following their “dream” have a place to learn, create, grow and make a living. Control Your Narrative will be both a proving ground and an education. CYN exists not just to build better wrestlers, but to build better people. Adam’s contributions to both will be missed.