EC3, Matt Riddle and Matt Hardy React To RAW Underground

Several wrestling personalities reacted to Shane McMahon’s ‘RAW Underground’ segment from this week’s WWE RAW and here are some of the responses:
My past will also be stolen, plagiarized, unauthenticaly imitated, over produced or poorly redone devoid of emotion.
But that shit happens when you #CONTROLYOURNARRATIVE#freeec3 https://t.co/0os9iGD7pS
— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) August 4, 2020
#ControlYourNarrative pic.twitter.com/FnIkD3J6zO
— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) August 4, 2020
The Underground feels so familiar bro pic.twitter.com/vlxds3DJle
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 4, 2020
Pretty excited for the Fight Club spoof that’ll happen on #BTE.
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2020