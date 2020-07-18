EC3 Releases New Video, Rumors Of Him Appearing At Slammiversary Tonight

Former WWE Superstar EC3 posted the following video, revealing that his WWE no-compete clause has expired and he’s free to do what he wants. There are some rumors that he’ll be appearing on tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

In the video, EC3 appears on a rooftop where he throws a prescription for numbness off the roof and makes his way down through the building and down the street. He then passes several people wearing “Free EC3” apparel and walks past a telephone pole with a posting for “Control Your Narrative”.

You can check out the video below: