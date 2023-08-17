EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Damaged His Career

EC3 thinks the Control Your Narrative promotion hurt his career.

The pro wrestling veteran shared this sentiment during a recent interview with Jason Powell on Pro Wrestling Boom.

“Yes (the stigma around Control Your Narrative damaged my career) because people that know me and know me very well were so afraid of the political climate, knowing exactly who I am and truly am as a person, that they would not talk about it,” said EC3. “So having advocates in all walks of life within this industry that are afraid to speak, they also too don’t want to take residual backlash on something that’s not true and completely made up.”

EC3 continued, “That hurts and that strains relationships… I don’t need to try to do anything (to change it). I’ve done nothing wrong. I apologized for nothing, I’ve done nothing wrong. I continue to live my life to the best of my personal ability by doing great things for other people and I think you have any conversation with anybody who interacts with me in this industry, they will know and say and vouch for my character as a man and a talent.”

Check out the complete interview at Spreaker.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.