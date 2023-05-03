EC3 Says He Sent Tony Khan An E-Mail But Never Heard Back

EC3 recently spoke with The Wrestling Outlaws for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, EC3 revealed that he reached out to AEW President Tony Khan around the time of CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite.

He said, “I emailed Tony. Not at all with the intent to get a job, that’s how I led off the email. It was when all the initial Punk and Young Bucks and all that thing went off. Just cause I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just… he doesn’t have a close relationship with to tell him something. It was just an inspirational, leadership message, because in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry. So I sent a hopefully inspirational message on leadership and what it takes. I’ve never heard anything back.”

