EC3 Says He Stopped Watching Wrestling Due To How Unhappy He Was With It, More

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Impact Wrestling Superstar EC3 revealed why he stopped watching wrestling for a time. He also spoke about his new “Control Your Narrative” gimmick, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how he stopped watching wrestling: “I would say 100% [I stopped watching wrestling] because of the past few years. I was so unhappy with it that I had to disconnect myself from it – OK this is a job. This isn’t passion, this isn’t love – a lot of people hate their jobs, and it sucks, it’s really hard to do. It’s kinda how it went, but fortunately something captured my attention, and the ability to tell my story.”

On his ‘Control Your Narrative’ gimmick: “‘Control your narrative,’ so to speak, reinvigorated my passion where now I am watching more and seeing things from a fan’s perspective. I’m also tuning back into stuff that made me a fan. I hadn’t watched stuff I loved from the past for a long time, but I noticed when I’m thriving off the passion and emotion of what I’m doing, I’m more engaged with studying things from the past and reviewing why I chose to sacrifice so much to come this far.”

On being able to share the ring with legends: “The greatest honor of my life was to be able to share a ring with legends of this industry that I’ve looked up to since childhood and adolescence. To not only share a ring with them, not only to defeat them, but also in that process gain their respect. Their respect means more to me than anything I’ve ever done.”

On not being happy with who he became: “When I look back at myself, I’m not happy with who I became to do it. I don’t know what that entails as far as a reflection on me personally, but I look at my life, storied career, but I look at the personal damage and trauma it’s caused. That’s just something that is a constant conflict that only IMPACT Wrestling can resolve.”