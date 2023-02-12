EC3 Signs Contract With the NWA

During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said, it was announced that EC3 has signed with the promotion.

On the main card, EC3 squared off against Kevin Kiley, better known as former WWE star Alex Riley.

EC3 made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling before moving to WWE, where neither EC3 nor the fans were satisfied with his performance. Since then, he has achieved great success working for promotions such as ROH, NWA, and even his own, Control Your Narrative.

