EC3 Talks Elevation To Main Event Status After Feud With TNA Star

Former WWE star EC3 spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including how making pro wrestling veteran Rockstar Spud bleed during a TNA event in London, England was one of the highlights of his life.

EC3 said, “No, that was another thing. Creative minds come together. We do great television. I actually posted it on his birthday. I put him in a little reel. But no, one of the highlights of my life was nearly decapitating my friend in front of his family, making him bleed all over London, England, hanging him upside down and shaving his head. Therefore solidifying my status from mid-carder to becoming a top guy where I promptly defeated Kurt Angle for the TNA World Championship cleanly.”

You can check out EC3’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)