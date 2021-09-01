EC3 vs. Braun Strowman Announced For FTN2

Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), who became a free agent from his WWE contract on Tuesday, has been announced to face EC3 on the “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All” event. EC3’s “Free The Narative II: The Monster In Us All” will be released on Friday, October 1 at midnight. It can be pre-ordered now via Vimeo for $10. You can see the trailer for Scherr vs. EC3 below.

FTN2 is the sequel to the original FTN event, which featured EC3 vs. Matt Cardona. That event is now available at a reduced price of $4.99 via Vimeo.

EC3’s official announcement for FTN2 noted that many more wrestlers will be announced for the event. The original FTN event included Moose, John Skyler, Bill Carr, Matt Sydal, and others.

Scherr is rumored to be signing with Impact or AEW soon. He has been gone from WWE since being released on June 2nd. Here are full details on the Free The Narrative 2 event with Strowman’s tweets-

Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become?

After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey of self-discovery in his return to the ring when Scherr battles ec3 in “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.”

Is Scherr’s fight against ec3 and his #ControlYourNarrative mantra?

To take back #Control.

Fight for your #Freedom.

And find your #Purpose.

Or is Scherr’s fight against himself?

What will happen when this “monster” knocks on this “man’s” door?

Adam Scherr’s fight truly begins on 10/01/21.

“Free The Narrative II” will feature many more “names” and is the sequel to “Free The Narrative” ft. Matt Cardona vs ec3.

FTN is available on FITE TV and the link below for the reduced price of $4.99

Free The Narrative is a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known.

“Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it.

To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.”

In “Free The Narrative” those stories are told.

