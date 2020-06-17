EC3’s Return To Impact Wrestling Teased (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, EC3’s music started playing after TNA Champion Moose won a match. EC3 did not actually appear on the show due to his 90-day non-compete clause from WWE but will be legally able to appear at the Slammiversary PPV.

