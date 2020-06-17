EC3’s Return To Impact Wrestling Teased (Video)

On this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, EC3’s music started playing after TNA Champion Moose won a match. EC3 did not actually appear on the show due to his 90-day non-compete clause from WWE but will be legally able to appear at the Slammiversary PPV.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Former WWE Superstar A Witness In Lawsuit Against The Company
A former WWE star that was recently released is now a confidential witness in a lawsuit against the company. As previously noted, WWE is...
Backstage News Regarding Drew McIntyre – Bobby Lashley Storyline
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley pitched the idea of working together in a WWE Title storyline, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting. Dangoor noted...
Latest News On Rumored Apollo Crews Heel Turn and MVP Faction
As seen on this week's WWE RAW, MVP made an attempt to offer his managerial services to United States champion Apollo Crews. During Crews'...
Charlotte Tweets On Ric Flair’s Turn On Christian, Christian – Randy Orton RAW Video
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InRmjZhneEI&w=560&h=315] As noted before, this week's WWE RAW saw Christian lose an Unsanctioned Match to Randy Orton after a low blow from WWE Hall...
Report: Vince McMahon Believes Angel Garza Is Like A Young Eddie Guerrero
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly sees big things in RAW Superstar Angel Garza. Garza is the latest star to become a favorite of Vince...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com