Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Dome at America’s Center was reportedly a big-time draw for St. Louis, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The Explore St. Louis organization reports that the WWE Royal Rumble had a local economic impact of $8.3 million in revenue “supporting the jobs of thousands of hospitality professionals throughout the region.”

It was noted that The Rumble also generated 11,000 hotel room stays in the area.