ECW Legend Francine Reveals She Is Cancer-Free: “God Is Good!”

In an uplifting announcement, ECW icon Francine has revealed that she is officially cancer-free following a recent health scare.

The legendary “Queen of Extreme” took to social media earlier today to share the results of her recent biopsy, confirming that no cancer was found.

“Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good!” Francine posted. “Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way!”

The heartfelt message has since been met with an outpouring of support and love from fans and wrestling personalities across the industry.

Francine became one of the most recognizable figures of the ECW revolution during the 1990s. Dubbed “The Queen of Extreme,” she served as a manager for several top stars, including “The Franchise” Shane Douglas, The Pitbulls, Stevie Richards, and Justin Credible. Her combination of charisma, toughness, and willingness to take bumps made her a staple of the brand’s wild, anything-goes atmosphere.

After ECW folded, Francine made appearances in WWE, including at ECW One Night Stand (2005) and on the ECW relaunch in 2006.

In recent years, Francine has stayed active within the wrestling community, co-hosting the “Eyes Up Here” podcast and appearing at conventions. She also made a surprise return at WWE NXT’s tribute show at the original ECW Arena in November 2024, receiving a warm reception from the Philadelphia crowd.