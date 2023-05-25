ECW Legend Sabu Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Announced For Double Or Nothing

An ECW Original will be in the house at this Sunday night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

During the AEW Dynamite “go-home” show for the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view this coming Sunday night, a big announcement was made regarding the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.

On Dynamite, the official contract signing for the Cole-Jericho Unsanctioned bout at DoN this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. took place and during it, a big announcement was made.

It was revealed that not only will Cole have longtime friend Roderick Strong in his corner this Sunday, a former ECW Original in Sabu will also be in his corner to make sure the Jericho Appreciation Society doesn’t play a factor.

Sabu then came out at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday’s Dynamite to help Cole and Strong run off the J.A.S. and build anticipation for the Cole vs. Jericho Unsanctioned match this weekend.

