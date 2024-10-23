ECW Legend Set To Be In Attendance At WWE NXT 2300 Arena Tapings

According to Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW original Bully Ray is set be in attendance at the WWE NXT television tapings set to take place on Wednesday, November 6th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The ECW original will meet VIP ticket-holders at the event as part of a package, which will include a commemorative chair.

This upcoming show will mark the first WWE-promoted live event in the venue since 2006. At that time, WWE held a house show featuring their version of ECW.