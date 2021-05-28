ECW Original Dealing With Health Issues

The legendary Mikey Whipwreck is hosting his final training seminar and making his final public appearance this weekend as he’s dealing with some health issues.

The ECW Original took to Twitter and announced that he’s stopping all public appearances and looking forward to spending more time with his family. You can find details on Whipwreck’s final seminar here, and details on his final signing, with former ECW Champion Shane Douglas, here. Whipwreck, who has trained numerous wrestlers including Jay Lethal, Tony Nese, Trent, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, revealed that he has suffered at least 14 concussions in his pro wrestling career, and is dealing with several “medical/mental” health issues. He started wrestling in 1994, and retired for the most part in 2015, but has had a few special matches since then.

His full statement reads like this-

I want everyone to know…. I’m not stopping all public appearances after this weekend out of anger or bitterness. I could go in to a long drawn out explanation (some people already know the details) but I’ll “try” to keep it somewhat short.

Firstly, I have enjoyed being home with my family everyday. I never thought I’d be the type but I hate leaving them even for an overnight trip. I’ve had enough of my kids crying when I pack a bag.

Now for some of the shitty reasons (all medical/mental).

1. Can’t drive at night anymore.

2. Crippling social anxiety.

3. I have a hard time hearing and it’s embarrassing, even if it shouldn’t be. If I say “what” to my wife one more time she may strangle me.

4. I’m fat. We all know this but it’s embarrassing, even if it shouldn’t be. Yes, I hear the Butterbean comments at conventions. Lol

5. I get confused easily. It’s happened where I’ll walk around for 20-30 minutes in a store with no recollection of what I was doing or where I was.

6. I stumble over my words quite often and get lost about what I was trying to say or what the topic was.

7. I have pretty intense mood swings. I’m able to mostly keep them in check but sometimes it’s a big challenge.

8. I’m beginning to stutter and stammer a lot. It’s embarrassing, even if it shouldn’t be.

9. I have major migraines practically every day for 6-8 hours. Behind my right eye and it’s getting harder and harder to deal with. It’s worn me down over the years and it sucks.

Keep in mind I’ve had 14 concussions (that I remember) & they could very well be playing a huge part in all this. Or they may have nothing to do with it. I’m leaning towards yes, but honestly it’s probably a combination of things.

My wife is a saint and I can’t thank her enough for her love and patients in dealing with me. All things considered, I’m blessed beyond words and thankful for her and the kids.

-Mikey-

