ECW Original Dealing With Post-Concussion Syndrome

ECW was known and is still remembered for helping to revolutionize the wrestling business by blurring the lines between what was real and scripted while introducing a more edgier in-ring product with a focus on hardcore and technical wrestling matches.

Whipwreck worked for ECW from 1993 to 1998 before joining WCW in 1999 and returning until the promotion folded in 2001. Since then, he has been active in the independent scene.

He was a triple crown champion with the promotion, having won the World Title once, the World TV Championship twice, and the ECW Championship three times. Whipwreck’s most recent match took place in mid-December.

Whipwreck stated on Twitter that he is suffering from post-concussion syndrome. He stated the following:

“Woke up feeling like my brain is underwater. Combined with the near constant headache behind my eyes, it means a day of wishing shit was over off and on all day. Lifetime of post concussion syndrome makes for a lovely existence.”

We wish Whipwreck a speedy recovery.

You can check out his post below: