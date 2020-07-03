ECW Original Francine Responds To Comments On Breast Implants

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

ECW original Francine says she did not get new breast implants and no longer has them because they both ruptured. Francine received some attention Twitter this week after posting a video, which you can see below. That led to people saying she had work done to get bigger implants. Francine dismissed that talk and said she no longer has implants as they have both ruptured over the years.

She wrote:

“For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. [thumbs up emoji]”

She wrote in a follow-up tweet:

“And to those who keep saying ‘you are healthy now’ please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism.”

Francine currently runs her “Eyes Up Here” podcast and has a Patreon account where she posts exclusive content for fans.

