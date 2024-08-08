ECW Original Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning On Rhea Ripley At WWE SummerSlam

ECW alumni Francine took to an episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam.

Francine said, “I thought Dominik played his role well and think about it; it’s hard when you have a duo that they cheer for one and boo for the other, so what are you going to do?.” “You’ve got to turn that one guy heel. Rhea is a babyface. Dom was bringing her down. Even though I saw the spoiler, I could see this a mile away. Think about it.”

“It’s hard, only because I liked the angle, I liked the advancement, and I want to see where this goes. I think it was a four-star match. I just enjoyed it as a fan. It’s pretty good. If you can pop me, I dig it.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)