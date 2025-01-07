ECW Original Suffers Injury During Indie Wrestling Show

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to reveal he suffered a torn meniscus and strained his PCL during an indie wrestling event last week. Dreamer also revealed (via PWInsider.com) that he will need to undergo a number of tests soon to determine the severity of his injuries and the next steps he will need to take.

Dreamer was spotted using a cane this past week but still faced Thom Latimer at Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut event in Poughkeepsie, New York. After the match, the ECW original started using a cane again.

