ECW Original Was Surprised About Paul Heyman’s 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Former WWE and ECW original Blue Meanie recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about why he was surprised Paul Heyman accepted 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Meanie said, “Because, knowing Paul, Paul’s probably thinking, ‘Hey, I’m just getting started. My career’s not over; I’m still active.’ To Paul, his best work is still yet to come. And to go in this early, to him, I think he would have maybe fought it.”

“But Paul’s been a huge part of my career, a huge part of my life. I don’t know where I would be in my life without pro wrestling. And I certainly don’t know where I would have been if Raven and Stevie [Richards] hadn’t presented me to Paul, [and] if Paul hadn’t gone, ‘Yeah, let’s give this kid a try.’ And not only did he give me a try, he allowed me to make mistakes and learn from mistakes.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.