James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV, a former ECW photographer, has died, according to a report from Pwinsider.

Quigley had been battling cancer while being only 48 years old.

Quigley was the official photographer for ECWWrestling.com.

PWMania.com offers our deepest condolences to James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV’s family and friends.