Eddie Edwards Open on Teaming With Davey Richards in Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards indicated he is “more than open” on having a reunion with former American Wolves partner Davey Richards in Impact Wrestling.

Edwards was a guest recently on The Angle Podcast and discussed the possibly of him and Richards reuniting in Impact Wrestling.

“Me and Davey, we’re friends. We do some indie matches here and there together, and in the professional wrestling world you never say never, so you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’d be more than open to it. Like you said, I think people would like to see it – and I think me and Davey would like to do it at some point. Who knows what happens down the road? Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

When asked which tag team he would like as opponents if the Impact Wrestling reunion ever happened, the choice was easy for Edwards.

“The Motor City Machine Guns. That’s an easy one. First and foremost, especially if we were to do it in IMPACT, it would be them.”

Here is the full interview with Eddie Edwards on The Angle Podcast:

(H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription)